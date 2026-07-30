CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Development Projects In Ganderbal, Stresses Timely Completion Of Ongoing Works

Ganderbal, July 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited Ganderbal district to review the progress of various ongoing developmental projects, with a focus on accelerating infrastructure development and ensuring the timely completion of public welfare initiatives.

During the visit, the Chief Minister undertook a comprehensive review of key infrastructure and development works being executed across the district. He assessed the pace and quality of work on several major projects and emphasized the need for maintaining efficiency and adherence to project timelines.

Omar Abdullah also took stock of the implementation of various flagship development initiatives on the ground. He held detailed discussions with the concerned officers regarding the status of ongoing works and directed them to remove bottlenecks, if any, to ensure smooth execution of projects.

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The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening public infrastructure and enhancing the delivery of essential services for the people of Ganderbal. He stressed that developmental projects must be completed within the stipulated timeframe so that the benefits reach the public without unnecessary delay.

The visit reflects the government’s continued focus on monitoring developmental activities across Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring accountability in the execution of public projects.

Further details regarding the Chief Minister’s visit are awaited.(KNC)