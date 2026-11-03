CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Construction Progress Of New Assembly Complex; 2028 Budget Session Likely There

Jammu, Nov 3: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inspected the under-construction Legislative Assembly complex here, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary saying the 2028 budget session is likely to be held in the new building.

Abdullah, accompanied by Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department) Anil Kumar Singh and other officials, visited the complex near the Civil Secretariat and inspected its halls, rooms and other facilities, officials said.

He reviewed the progress of construction and asked senior officials to ensure the project's timely completion, they said.

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Speaking to reporters, Choudhary said officials had informed him that the project was expected to be completed by October 2027.

"If the Almighty wishes, the 2028 budget session will be held in this very hall, and the next budget will be presented here," he said.

The deputy chief minister said the new complex would provide better facilities and comfortable seating arrangements for media persons, who often face difficulties while covering proceedings at the existing premises.

He urged people to wait until next year for the project's completion.