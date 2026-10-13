CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Arrangements For Darbar Move To Jammu

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reviewed arrangements for the Darbar Move Session 2026–27 at a high-level meeting, directing all concerned departments to ensure a smooth, secure and well-coordinated transition of offices from Srinagar to Jammu, along with adequate facilities for employees.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Estates, Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department, Ashwini Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta, Administrative Secretaries, Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Jammu, Director Information and other senior officers. Jammu based officers attended the meeting via video conferencing.

At the outset, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), M. Raju, gave a detailed presentation on transport and logistical arrangements for the Darbar Move convoy.

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The Chief Minister directed the Managing Director, JKRTC, and the Traffic Department to ensure adequate bus availability and organise the down convoy over two consecutive days, October 31 and November 1, 2026, for the safe and efficient movement of employees and equipment. He stressed close coordination among all concerned departments to ensure hassle-free transportation.

Reviewing security arrangements, traffic management along the National Highway and residential accommodation for employees moving to Jammu, the Chief Minister directed the Police Department and other agencies to put in place comprehensive security measures, particularly in residential areas where the employees would be staying.

The meeting was informed that medical assistance would be available along the convoy route, with doctors, paramedics and ambulances deployed in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Arrangements for essential services, food, hospitality and other facilities were also reviewed. The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, was asked to examine traffic management within the city, particularly around major residential areas, and identify suitable locations along the convoy route for food and public convenience facilities, including washrooms, for employees and officials undertaking the journey.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the functioning of the Winter Secretariat in Srinagar, which will operate with minimal staff presence. The Chief Minister directed the General Administration Department to issue monthly rosters for Ministers and Administrative Secretaries to be stationed at the Winter Secretariat, beginning with November.

The Chief Minister further directed that special casual leave be granted to Kashmir-based employees moving to Jammu in connection with the Darbar Move. It was informed that an order in this regard would be issued shortly.

Emphasising the significance of the Darbar Move as a distinctive administrative tradition of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister called for meticulous planning, effective interdepartmental coordination and adequate arrangements for the safety and convenience of employees.

He directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure that the Darbar Move is completed smoothly and the official work of the Government commences seamlessly in Jammu.