CM Omar Abdullah reopens Gulmarg Gondola for visitors after month-long closure

CM Omar Abdullah today reopened Gulmarg Gondola for visitors after month-long closure. He said despite closure of the Gondola the tourists continued to visit Gulmarg. “The committee is doing its work and an interim report has been received. Based on that report, the original equipment manufacturer, POMA, examined the repair work and certified the service and maintenance procedures. Only after they were satisfied did we decide to restart the gondola,” Abdullah told reporters.

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