CM Omar Abdullah moves resolution seeking full statehood, BJP up in arms over reference to 2000 autonomy resolution

Srinagar, Sep 25 : The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday erupted in chaos after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, with a pointed reference to the contentious 2000 autonomy resolution drawing fierce objections from BJP legislators.

The resolution, listed for consideration, states that in addition to the resolutions passed by the Assembly on June 26, 2000 and November 6, 2024, the House "calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir" and resolves that it be forwarded to the Centre.

Advertisement

Moving the resolution, CM Omar Abdullah reminded the Centre of its earlier assurances that statehood would be restored after delimitation and elections, and said the third step was now pending.

The reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution — which had sought greater autonomy for the erstwhile state and was later discussed in Parliament — proved to be the flashpoint. BJP members questioned the rationale behind raking up the autonomy issue in the House, created a ruckus, raised slogans and disrupted proceedings.

National Conference members, however, defended the move, asserting that the party would continue to pursue what it described as the rights of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, The NC had included implementation of the 2000 autonomy resolution among its political commitments in its manifesto for the 2024 Assembly elections.