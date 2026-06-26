CM Omar Abdullah Meets Former Governor N N Vohra In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jun 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, N. N. Vohra, in Srinagar.

The meeting was marked by a warm and engaging interaction, during which the two exchanged views on a range of issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir. The discussions drew upon Shri Vohra’s vast administrative experience and his deep understanding of the region’s governance, development and public affairs.

The Chief Minister appreciated Shri Vohra’s invaluable insights and perspectives on matters of public importance, while the two also reflected on various issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir’s progress and future priorities.

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Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, was also present during the meeting.