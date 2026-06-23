CM Omar Abdullah Meets Council Of Ministers To Discuss Governance, Development Proposals

Srinagar, Jun 23: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting of the council of ministers at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday to discuss proposals for strengthening governance.

The chief minister's office said the meeting also focused on improving public service delivery across the Union territory.

"The meeting deliberated on a range of proposals and policy matters aimed at strengthening governance, accelerating development and improving public service delivery across Jammu and Kashmir," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.