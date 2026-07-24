CM Omar Abdullah-Led Government Approves ₹15.22 Crore Augmentation Of Kathua Grid Station To Strengthen Power Supply

SRINAGAR, Jul 24: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has approved the augmentation of the Grid Station at Kathua by enhancing its capacity from 3×50 MVA to 4×50 MVA, along with the execution of allied infrastructure works, at an estimated cost of ₹15.22 crore.

The project is aimed at strengthening the power transmission network in the region to meet the growing electricity demand and ensure a more robust and reliable power infrastructure.

The augmentation will significantly improve the reliability and stability of the transmission system, reduce overloading, and enhance the overall quality of electricity supply to consumers in Kathua and adjoining areas.

Advertisement

The initiative forms part of the Government’s sustained efforts to modernize and expand Jammu & Kashmir’s power infrastructure, ensuring dependable, efficient, and quality electricity supply while supporting the region’s economic growth and development.