CM Omar Abdullah Leads Resumption Of Gondola Operations At Gulmarg

GULMARG, Jun 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today oversaw the official resumption of the Gulmarg Gondola service, marking the full restoration of operations after a temporary suspension.

The Chief Minister took a Gondola ride to Phase-I at Kongdoori, where he personally inspected the system and reviewed the extensive restoration works undertaken following a recent technical malfunction.

During the visit, officials from the J&K Cable Car Corporation briefed the Chief Minister on the technical specifics of the restoration and the stringent safety audits conducted before clearing the service for public use.

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Expressing his appreciation for the dedication of the entire corporation staff, the Chief Minister lauded their round-the-clock efforts in restoring this vital infrastructure project—one of the country’s premier tourist attractions—within a remarkably short span of time. To honor their exceptional service, the Chief Minister announced a reward of ₹50,000 for each official and crew member who participated in the swift relief and rescue operations during the technical glitch in May.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Gulmarg Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Managing Director of the J&K Cable Car Corporation Syed Qamar Sajad, the CEO of the Gulmarg Development Authority, and other senior officers.