CM Omar Abdullah Lays Foundation Of Modern Mechanized Abattoir In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today laid the foundation stone for the ₹25.87 crore state-of-the-art mechanized Abattoir here at Allochi Bagh, marking a significant step towards establishing a regulated, hygienic and scientifically managed meat-processing facility for Srinagar city.

The construction of modern mechanized Sheep & Goat Abattoir in Srinagar City, includes Testing & Commissioning on EPC Mode under CAPEX/SASCI.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the modern abattoir would mark an important step towards bringing Srinagar’s meat-processing infrastructure in line with contemporary standards.

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Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, MLA, Lal Chowk, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Fazl ul Haseeb and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The proposed abattoir will have a processing capacity of approximately 5,000 sheep and goats per day, making it one of the largest dedicated mechanized sheep and goat abattoirs in the country. The facility will incorporate modern mechanized systems covering slaughtering, carcass handling, processing, chilling, cold storage, sanitation, by-product management and other allied operations.

Commissioner SMC briefed the Chief Minister that the project is aimed at substantially improving meat hygiene and food safety, ensuring safer working conditions, strengthening veterinary and quality-control mechanisms and establishing a regulated, efficient and scientifically managed slaughtering system for Srinagar city.

A key feature of the project is its emphasis on environmental safeguards and scientific waste management. The facility will incorporate a bio-digestion system and an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) to scientifically treat organic waste and wastewater generated during operations. These systems will help reduce the organic pollution load, control foul odour, facilitate resource recovery and enable reuse of treated water for suitable non-potable purposes.

The project, once completed, is envisaged as a state-of-the-art mechanized abattoir and a significant urban infrastructure initiative for Srinagar, bringing modern standards of hygiene, food safety, animal handling, waste management and environmental protection to the city’s meat-processing sector.