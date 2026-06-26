CM Omar Abdullah Joins Ashura Gathering In Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 26: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday joined the Ashura gathering here as hundreds of Shia mourners participated in the procession on the tenth day of the Islamic month Muharram, officials said.

They said the chief minister joined mourners at Zadibal in downtown Srinagar on the occasion of Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram.

Abdullah distributed refreshments at a stall set up by his party, the National Conference (NC).

The chief minister was accompanied by his Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq.

Wearing a black Kurta-Shalwar, and donning a 'kifayah' (scarf), Abdullah also interacted with mourners and volunteers.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to observe Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in the battle of Karbala.