CM Omar Abdullah Introduces Five Bills In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar, Sep 28: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday introduced five bills in the assembly, including those relating to amending the salaries of ministers and legislators, and to foster ease of doing business.

Abdullah introduced three separate bills to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers' and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956, the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960, and to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984.

The chief minister also introduced a bill to consolidate and amend the law to replace permission-based control with rule-based governance and to enable citizens and enterprises to plan, invest, and work with confidence, and to foster ease of doing business and ease of living in a manner that generates employment, attracts investment, and sustains long-term economic growth in the Union Territory.

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Abdullah also introduced a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. (Agencies)