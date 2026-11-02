CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Rs189 Lakh Infra Works At Civil Secretariat

Jammu, Nov 2: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday inaugurated infrastructure works worth Rs 189 lakh here at the Civil Secretariat, aimed at strengthening office infrastructure and improving facilities for employees and visitors following the resumption of the traditional Darbar Move.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed pre-fabricated office accommodation block, developed at an estimated cost of Rs158.09 lakh under the CAPEX budget.

He also inaugurated the renovated Reception Hall at the entrance gate of the Civil Secretariat, completed at a cost of Rs31.10 lakh under the Maintenance and Repairs (M&R) component.

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The inauguration of these facilities marks another step towards strengthening infrastructure and enhancing the working environment at the Civil Secretariat following the reopening of offices in Jammu under the traditional Darbar Move.

The concerned engineers briefed the Chief Minister about the projects, highlighting the facilities created and the infrastructure developed as part of the works.

The Chief Minister also took a round of the newly created facilities and inspected the arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth functioning of offices at the Civil Secretariat.

The newly developed infrastructure is aimed at providing improved working facilities for government employees while ensuring a better reception environment for visitors and the public.