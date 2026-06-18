CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Lavender Festival At Nunar

GANDERBAL, Jun 18: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the Lavender Festival organised by the Agriculture department Kashmir at the Model Floriculture Centre (MFC), Nunar, Ganderbal, and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several agriculture infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the medicinal and aromatic plants sector and improving farmers' livelihoods in the district.

The festival was attended by Minister for Agriculture Production and Rural Development, Javid Ahmad Dar; Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore; Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Sudhanshu Dhama; senior officers of the Agriculture Production Department, scientists from SKUAST-Kashmir and other officials.

Addressing farmers, growers and members of the local community on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that lavender cultivation in recent times has added a new dimension to the Agriculture landscape of J&K. He highlighted the economic sustainability of lavender crop and impressed upon the farmers to adopt this crop on commercial lines. He stressed adopting this climate-resilient and high-value crop can safeguard farmers' incomes in the face of changing weather patterns.

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He noted that lavender cultivation offers multiple benefits, including value addition through essential oil extraction, tourism potential and employment generation. He said in coming times lavender cultivation would be extended to newer areas of J&K, adding that the lavender festival would be a regular event in coming times.

Drawing parallels with internationally renowned lavender destinations, the Chief Minister said the scenic lavender fields of Ganderbal have the potential to attract visitors and nature enthusiasts, particularly those travelling to Sonamarg. He emphasized that such initiatives can create new sources of income for local communities while promoting rural tourism.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of reducing excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture. He said the government, in collaboration with agricultural institutions and experts, is working to promote sustainable farming practices and create awareness about the long-term benefits of preserving soil health.

Highlighting the government's efforts under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), Omar Abdullah said substantial investments are being made to modernize the agriculture sector through advanced infrastructure, mechanization, value-addition facilities and promotion of high-value crops.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a Post-Harvest Infrastructure Project for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants at the Model Floriculture Centre, Nunar, being established under HADP/ NABARD at a cost of ₹538.23 lakh.

The project includes development of an FPO Park with office and storage facilities, machinery for processing and e-marketing of medicinal and aromatic plant products, post-harvest management infrastructure, transportation facilities, establishment of a distillation unit, quality control laboratory, shade-net structures and other support facilities aimed at creating a comprehensive ecosystem for medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation and marketing.

The Chief Minister also reviewed infrastructure created at the centre under NABARD-funded projects, including development of a germplasm centre, strengthening of farm infrastructure, irrigation facilities, farm mechanization and establishment of essential oil distillation units.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed sanction letters among beneficiaries under various agriculture and allied sector initiatives. The beneficiaries received assistance for establishment of Hi-Tech Poly Houses, Common Facilitation Centres, dairy units and breed-based farms, besides keys of tractors provided under government-supported mechanization programmes aimed at enhancing farm productivity and improving rural livelihoods.

Addressing the farmers, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment towards strengthening agriculture as a viable and profitable sector. He said efforts are being made to ensure that every region benefits from development initiatives and modern agricultural interventions.

Referring to ongoing road widening works in Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah acknowledged concerns raised by affected shopkeepers and assured them that their issues would be addressed in a fair and humane manner. He said the government would work towards a suitable rehabilitation mechanism in consultation with all stakeholders.

Minister for Agriculture and Rural development and Panchayati Raj, Javed Ahmad Dar while addressing the event underlined the importance of HADP for the promotion of cultivation of crops like lavender. He said the department of Agriculture is working to explore Medicinal and aromatic crops (including lavender) cultivation for the socio- economic transformation of farming community of the region.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the government's continued focus on strengthening the agriculture sector through infrastructure development, technological interventions and farmer-centric initiatives.

Farmers, Agri entrepreneurs, stakeholders and childrens from different schools also enthusiastically participated in the event.

Congratulating the people of Ganderbal on the successful organisation of the Lavender Festival, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the initiative would further strengthen the district's identity as a centre of agricultural innovation, floriculture and rural tourism.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected stalls showcasing lavender cultivation, essential oil extraction, value-added products and other innovations in the agriculture and floriculture sectors.