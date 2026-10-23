CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates ‘Crafts Amongst Chrysanthemums’

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the autumn edition of ‘Know Your Artisan’ at the Chrysanthemum Garden in Srinagar, bringing Kashmir’s rich handicraft heritage into the spotlight against the backdrop of the Valley’s autumn blooms.

Minister for Agriculture Production Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLAs Shamim Firdous, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi) and Salman Sagar, Director Handloom & Handicrafts and other senior officers of the Department were present on the occasion.

During his visit to the exhibition, the Chief Minister evinced keen interest in live demonstrations of Kashmir’s traditional crafts, renowned for their intricate craftsmanship and presence in niche global markets. He visited various stalls and interacted with artisans, who shared their experiences and spoke about the skill, dedication and painstaking effort that go into creating these exquisite handicrafts.

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The Chief Minister welcomed the Handicrafts and Handloom Department’s initiative to showcase traditional crafts at prominent tourist destinations such as the Chrysanthemum Garden. He said the initiative offered visitors an opportunity to experience Kashmir’s rich artistic heritage alongside its natural beauty, while encouraging them to explore and purchase authentic handcrafted products.

‘Know Your Artisan’ is a brand promotion campaign of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department under the aegis of ‘Soulful Kashmir’. The initiative seeks to bring Kashmir’s skilled artisans to the forefront by providing them a platform to showcase their work and share the stories behind their craft.

The department has set up 20 stalls showcasing Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged and languishing crafts. The exhibition will continue for 15 days alongside the Chrysanthemum Show.

A special ‘Try Your Hands’ corner has also been established to offer visitors a first-hand experience of traditional craft-making techniques.

Visitors can witness the intricate processes involved in creating some of Kashmir’s most celebrated handicrafts and handloom products, including Sozni-embroidered Pashmina shawls, Kani shawls woven using the traditional taleem technique, papier-mâché products, willow wickerwork and walnut wood carvings.