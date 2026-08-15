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Home / Latest News / CM Omar Abdullah Hosts ‘At Home’ On Independence Day At SKICC

CM Omar Abdullah Hosts ‘At Home’ On Independence Day At SKICC

SRINAGAR, Aug 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today hosted an ‘At Home’ reception on the occasion of Independence Day at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here this evening. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, Speaker Legislative...

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Daily Excelsior
08:30 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today hosted an ‘At Home’ reception on the occasion of Independence Day at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here this evening.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, Speaker Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, several Legislators, Judges of the High Court, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Administrative Secretaries, senior civil and police officers, representatives of civil society and other prominent citizens attended the reception.

The Chief Minister interacted with the guests on the occasion and exchanged Independence Day greetings and best wishes with them.

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