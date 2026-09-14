CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief Over Reasi Road Accident

JAMMU, Sept 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Reasi that killed two people and injured a few others.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he also conveyed his condolences to the families of the affected people and directed the authorities to provide the best possible medical care to those injured.

The CMO said on X, "The Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Reasi, in which two persons have lost their lives, and a few others have been injured. ​He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed the authorities to provide the best possible medical care to those injured."

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At least two people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a passenger minibus met with an accident on the Reasi-Bakal road near the Batalgala Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday.