Warehouse Nehru Market Fire: CM Omar Directs Immediate Aid To Affected Shopkeepers

JAMMU, Nov 8: Several public delegations and citizens on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence here to extend Diwali greetings, an official said.

The chief minister warmly received the visitors, interacted with them and reciprocated their wishes, extending greetings for a happy, peaceful and prosperous festival of lights, the official said.

Abdullah also extended Diwali greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and all those celebrating the festival across the country and abroad.

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He expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every household and further strengthen the bonds of harmony, goodwill and togetherness.