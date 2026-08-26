CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Surankote Road Accident

Directs best possible medical treatment for injured

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Surankote, Poonch, which claimed six lives and left several others injured.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment and care for those injured in the accident.

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The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to extend all possible assistance to the affected families in this hour of grief.