CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Concern Over J&K Umrah Pilgrims Stranded In Saudi Arabia

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed concern over the Jammu and Kashmir pilgrims currently stranded in Saudi Arabia after undertaking Umrah, stating that the J&K Government is in active coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their safe and early return.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to taking all necessary measures in coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure the safe and expeditious return of the stranded pilgrims.

He also assured the pilgrims and their families that the Government stands firmly with them and will continue to extend all possible support to facilitate their return home at the earliest.