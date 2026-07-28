CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Concern Over Amarnath Pilgrims' Accident In Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jul 28: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed concern over the accident of a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Ganderbal district and instructed officials to ensure that the injured are provided the best possible treatment.

At least 39 pilgrims were injured when their speeding bus skidded off the road in the Kangan area of Ganderbal earlier in the day, officials said.

The bus fell on a vacant house at Hariganwan after the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve. The house was badly damaged, but it prevented the bus from rolling into the Sindh river, they said.

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"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the road accident at Gund, Kangan, in which several pilgrims returning to Srinagar after performing the Yatra were injured," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

It said Abdullah has directed that the injured be provided the best possible medical care and has deputed Health Minister Sakina Itoo to visit the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) to oversee their treatment. (Agencies)