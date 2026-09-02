CM Omar Abdullah distributes appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distributed appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. He congratulated the doctors and urged them to work with dedication and professionalism to improve healthcare...
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distributed appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. He congratulated the doctors and urged them to work with dedication and professionalism to improve healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir
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