Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / CM Omar Abdullah distributes appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers

CM Omar Abdullah distributes appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers

      Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distributed appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. He congratulated the doctors and urged them to work with dedication and professionalism to improve healthcare...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:45 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distributed appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. He congratulated the doctors and urged them to work with dedication and professionalism to improve healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra