CM Omar Abdullah Distributes Appointment Orders To 55 JKAS, Accounts Service Officers

SRINAGAR, Sep 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today distributed appointment orders to 55 newly selected candidates of the Combined Competitive Examination entering the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service and Jammu & Kashmir Accounts ((Gazetted) Service at a function held at SKICC here.

The 55 newly appointed officers include 28 Junior Scale JKAS officers and 27 Accounts Officers of the J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service.

Ministers Javid Ahmed Dar & Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M. Raju, senior officers of the GAD, newly appointed officers and their parents were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly selected officers and their parents and families, acknowledging the effort, perseverance and sacrifices that went into their selection.

He told the officers that receiving their appointment orders was not the destination of their journey but a new beginning, and that they had covered only a small part of the larger journey ahead.

“Now you have to decide how you want people to remember you when you complete this journey. Only you can decide that,” the Chief Minister said, urging them to build their careers on the foundations of competence, honesty and hard work.

He said public servants are remembered not merely for the positions they hold but for the difference they make in the lives of people. He advised the officers to uphold integrity and ensure that their conduct in public service earns them respect.

The Chief Minister reminded the officers that behind every government file, application and complaint is the story of a person. While every grievance or complaint may not necessarily be justified, he said, there is a reason behind every grievance , and officers must have the sensitivity and willingness to understand people’s problems and work towards resolving them.

He urged the newly appointed officers to look beyond promotions and postings and recognise the opportunity and responsibility that comes with being part of the civil services.

“Don’t keep postings and promotions in mind. Just think that you have got a chance which very few people get,” he said.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to prepare themselves for challenges that Jammu and Kashmir may face in the coming decades, including improving education, making cities cleaner and more liveable, addressing climate change and responding to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

He said that the nature of governance and the challenges before society could change significantly over the next 10 to 20 years, and called upon the young officers to remain adaptable, innovative and committed to public service.

Omar Abdullah assured the officers that the Government would extend all possible support to help them discharge their responsibilities effectively and overcome difficulties in their professional journey.

“You will be in the service. You have to take advantage of that stability and assurance and think about how you would like to see Jammu and Kashmir at the end of your service,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he hoped the officers would live up to the expectations of their parents, families and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He wished the newly appointed officers success in their careers and urged them to always choose the right path, even when it was difficult.

“Make the right decision and serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” CM said.