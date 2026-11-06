CM Omar Abdullah Congratulates People On UNESCO Recognition Of Kalhana’s Rajatarangini Manuscript

Calls inscription a global recognition of J&K’s rich historical and cultural legacy

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the inscription of the 12th-century manuscript of Kalhana’s Rajatarangini on the UNESCO Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific.

Preserved at the Oriental Research Library, Sri Pratap Singh Library Complex, Srinagar, the historic manuscript is an invaluable repository of Kashmir’s history, offering a remarkable account of its rulers, society, traditions and cultural evolution. Kalhana’s Rajatarangini, regarded as one of the earliest systematic historical chronicles of the Indian subcontinent, holds a special place in the region’s literary and intellectual heritage.

The Chief Minister said the international recognition was a moment of immense pride for Jammu and Kashmir, as it brings global attention to its rich civilisational legacy and enduring contribution to history and literature.

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He observed that the inscription on the UNESCO regional register also underscores the importance of safeguarding invaluable manuscripts and historical records for future generations.

Omar Abdullah said the recognition would further strengthen efforts to preserve, document and promote Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage, while enhancing its visibility on the international stage.