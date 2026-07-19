CM Omar Abdullah Closely Monitors Rajouri Rain Crisis, Assures Full Government Support To Affected Families

Srinagar, July 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the Jammu and Kashmir Government is closely monitoring the situation following extremely heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods and widespread disruption in parts of Jammu, particularly Rajouri town and its adjoining areas.

In a statement shared on X, the Chief Minister said he has been in constant contact with the local MLAs since early Sunday morning to assess the ground situation and ensure prompt response by the administration.

Omar Abdullah said the government’s immediate priority is to safeguard human lives and ensure that all necessary rescue and relief measures are carried out efficiently as the situation continues to develop.

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“The government will do everything possible to aid and assist affected people who have suffered property loss or damage due to the heavy rains and flash floods,” the Chief Minister said, assuring full support to the affected families.

He directed the administration to remain on high alert and respond swiftly to any emergency arising from the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuously monitoring the situation in Rajouri and other affected areas, with rescue, relief and restoration efforts underway to minimise the impact of the heavy rainfall and ensure the safety of residents.(KNC)