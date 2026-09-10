CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Council Of Ministers Meeting In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sep 10: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Srinagar, where various issues concerning public welfare and governance were discussed.

The meeting deliberated on a range of proposals aimed at strengthening governance and addressing matters related to the welfare of the people across the Union Territory.

The Council of Ministers considered the proposals placed before it and held discussions on measures pertaining to effective administration and public welfare.

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The meeting forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to review key policy and administrative matters and ensure responsive governance in Jammu and Kashmir.