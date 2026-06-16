CM Omar Abdullah Chairs 84th Board Of Directors Meeting Of Srinagar Development Authority

SRINAGAR, Jun 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired the 84th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken in the previous Board meeting and considered a range of issues relating to urban infrastructure development, housing, organizational reforms, land management and progress in execution of various projects by the Authority.

The Board took note of the action taken report on decisions of the previous meeting, including identification of land for public infrastructure projects, progress in development initiatives, engagement of key technical personnel and other administrative measures undertaken by the Authority.

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The meeting reviewed the status of major urban development projects being undertaken by SDA, including the proposed Satellite Township at Rakhi Gund Aksha, Bemina, development of commercial assets, housing projects and other infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving urban facilities in Srinagar.

Referring to the proposed Satellite Township at Rakhi Gund Aksha and other upcoming housing projects, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of creating well-planned, aesthetically appealing and livable urban spaces. He stressed that housing development should incorporate adequate civic and social infrastructure, including schools, parks, playgrounds, shopping facilities and other essential amenities, while ensuring quality landscaping and attractive surroundings that enhance the overall urban environment.

The Board also discussed measures for strengthening institutional capacity of the Authority, formulation of recruitment rules, implementation of welfare measures for employees and steps for improving planning and development activities.

The proposal relating to revision and implementation of Srinagar Master Plan, preparation of zonal development plans, management of commercial assets, development of public infrastructure and budget estimates of the Authority were reviewed during the meeting.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for transparent, efficient and sustainable urban development, directing that all projects be implemented in a time-bound manner while ensuring adherence to planning norms and public interest. He stressed the importance of strengthening institutional mechanisms and improving delivery of civic and urban services to meet the growing needs of the city. Chief Minister exhorted SDA to focus on large scale housing projects to address the housing needs of Srinagar city and also improve parking facilities in busy areas of Srinagar.

The board underlined the need for planned development of Batmaloo area and making Sangarmal Shopping Centre fully functional. The board also gave directions to develop the vacant land parcels near Sangarmal by taking up key projects at the site.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, Anil Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department Mandeep Kaur, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority and other senior officers.

Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, Shabir Hussain Bhat, presented the agenda items before the Board.