CM Omar Abdullah Chairs 27th Board Meeting Of Lake Conservation And Management Authority

SRINAGAR, Jun 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired the 27th Board of Directors meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) at SKICC to review the progress of ongoing conservation initiatives and deliberate on policy, administrative and infrastructure-related matters concerning the Dal, Nigeen, Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes.

The Board reviewed the action taken on decisions of its previous meeting and assessed the progress of major conservation and restoration initiatives, including the Integrated Management Plan for the Dal-Nigeen lake ecosystem, eco-development of lake hamlets, sewerage infrastructure, lake cleaning operations and other measures aimed at improving the ecological health of the lakes.

Emphasizing that conservation of Jammu and Kashmir’s lakes requires sustained institutional coordination, scientific planning and timely execution, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments and the Authority to expedite ongoing projects while ensuring strict compliance with environmental safeguards and statutory procedures.

Advertisement

The meeting held detailed deliberations on agenda items relating to strengthening the Authority, modernization of sewerage management systems, conservation of Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes, and enhancement of institutional capacity. The Chief Minister directed that proposals requiring further examination and refinement be revised and resubmitted after incorporating the observations made during the deliberations.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to preserving the fragile lake ecosystem, the Chief Minister stressed that conservation efforts must be guided by scientific assessment, environmental sustainability and long-term public interest.

He also called for regular monitoring of ongoing works and close inter-departmental coordination to ensure tangible improvements in the conservation and management of Jammu and Kashmir’s lakes.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Forests, Environment and Ecology Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Mandeep Kaur and other senior officers.