CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Future-Ready Education Beyond Examinations

NEW DELHI, Oct 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today called for a future-ready education system that prepares children for life beyond examinations, equipping them with critical thinking, digital literacy, adaptability and a strong sense of responsibility.

The Chief Minister was addressing the School Leader of the Year 2026 Summit & Awards in New Delhi, which brought together leading educators, school principals and institutional heads to celebrate excellence, innovation and leadership in K-12 education.

Emphasising the role of school leaders in nation-building, Omar Abdullah said principals and headteachers do much more than administer schools. They shape the learning environment, values, aspirations and future of young minds. Strong leadership, he said, is fundamental to building safe, inclusive, innovative and student-centric institutions.

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The Chief Minister underscored that education must focus on the holistic development of every child, going beyond academic achievement to nurture creativity, communication, collaboration, problem-solving abilities and digital competence. He stressed that schools must prepare students to meet emerging challenges with confidence and responsibility.

Highlighting the opportunities presented by technology and Artificial Intelligence, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to adopt these tools responsibly to improve learning outcomes, personalise education and support teachers, while ensuring that technology complements rather than replaces the human element of education.

He also stressed the importance of continuous professional development for teachers and school leaders, noting that exposure to innovative teaching methods, exchange of best practices and opportunities for collaboration are essential to strengthening educational institutions.

Omar Abdullah called for an inclusive approach to educational excellence, emphasising that quality education must reach children in rural, remote and underserved communities as well as those in urban areas. He said governments, educators, institutions, parents and communities must work collectively to address the diverse academic, social and developmental needs of children.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of meaningful collaboration among educational institutions, both within India and internationally, to promote innovation, share successful models and strengthen the quality of education.

He observed that recognition of exemplary school leadership helps foster a culture of excellence, encouraging other institutions to learn from successful practices and adapt them to their own contexts.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the heads of several educational institutions in recognition of their contributions.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology’s Achyuta Samanta; Executive Chairman, Association of Indian Principals, (AIP), Dalip Sharma; CTO, AIP and CEO, City Innovates Kashish Jhamb and Managing Director, Macmillan Education India, Rajesh Pasari, were among those present. Chancellors and senior officials from Indian and international universities, officials from Austrade, school founders, directors, principals and heads of schools from across the country also attended the summit.