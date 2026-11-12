CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Exam Reforms In J&K; Stresses Foolproof, Merit-Based System

Jammu, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called for comprehensive reforms in the examination system in the Union Territory, stressing the need to make assessments secure, transparent, technology-driven and foolproof to safeguard the future of students and ensure that merit remains the sole criterion for selection.

Chairing a meeting with members of the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on Examination Reforms at the Civil Secretariat here, Abdullah extended full support to the Task Force and emphasised strengthening examination security, gradually transitioning towards computer-based testing, enhancing the credibility of board examinations, and addressing concerns relating to subjective components in selection processes.

He observed that the urgency for robust reforms had become particularly evident following the cancellation of NEET-UG and the subsequent re-examination, which caused considerable inconvenience and stress to lakhs of aspirants across the country.

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Underlining the importance of a phased shift toward computer-based examinations, he said students must be adequately familiarised with the technology before it is introduced on a wider scale.

He also advocated examining the integration of school board examination performance into competitive and entrance frameworks to reduce excessive dependence on single-window tests and restore the significance of regular schooling.

To support this approach, Abdullah stressed the need to evolve a suitable normalisation mechanism that ensures a level playing field across different educational boards -- including JKBOSE, CBSE and ICSE -- so that no candidate is placed at a disadvantage.

Highlighting the need for greater transparency in interview and viva-voce components of recruitment and admissions, the chief minister noted frequent candidate concerns regarding subjectivity and potential manipulation of marks.

He suggested that the Task Force examine measures to make oral assessments more objective and accountable.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, gave a detailed presentation on the examination reform initiatives undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

He highlighted key security arrangements put in place for public examinations in J-K, including police-escorted movement of examination material, CCTV-monitored strong rooms, round-the-clock security, prescribed frisking procedures and continuous monitoring of examination centres.

The meeting also reviewed reforms implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), universities and other higher education institutions, particularly regarding digital examinations, transparent evaluation, timely declaration of results and prompt issuance of degrees.