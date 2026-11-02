CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Accelerating Pace Of Development Works, Effective Funds Utilisation

JAMMU, Nov 2: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired an introductory meeting with Ministers and senior officers of the Civil Administration at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, following the resumption of the traditional bi-annual Darbar Move.

Outstation officers attended the meeting via video conferencing.

At the outset, Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar briefed the meeting on administrative arrangements and key issues concerning the functioning of various departments, including preparation of the Budget for 2027-28.

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Deputy Chief Minister and other Ministers also highlighted various issues of public importance and sought the administration’s cooperation for timely resolution.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated the Ministers and officers on the commencement of the Darbar Move in Jammu and stressed that administrative functioning must remain focused and unaffected by external distractions.

Observing that the next six months are crucial for accelerating developmental activities and ensuring optimal utilisation of funds allocated to various departments, the Chief Minister urged all departments to enhance the pace of execution and ensure timely completion of developmental works.

He asked newly inducted Ministers and those assigned new portfolios to undertake a detailed review of their respective departments and assess the implementation status of commitments made during the last Budget.

The review, he said, should clearly identify completed projects, ongoing works and projects yet to be initiated, along with reasons for delays and measures required to expedite their implementation.

The Chief Minister also called for a comprehensive review of the Government’s manifesto commitments to assess progress and identify further steps required for fulfilment.

Emphasising the need for close monitoring of developmental projects, particularly those being implemented under SASCI, the Chief Minister directed Ministers to regularly review their progress and ensure timely execution.

For the financial year 2027-28, he directed all departments to prepare project proposals and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) well in advance for projects proposed under SASCI. Departments were asked to keep DPRs and tender documents ready so that tendering and other preparatory formalities could be completed ahead of time, enabling immediate commencement of works once allocations are received.

He said these directions had already been conveyed to the departments and reiterated the need for their effective implementation.

The Ministers were also asked to undertake reviews of the districts assigned to them at the earliest and ensure close monitoring of developmental works.

The Chief Minister reviewed winter preparedness and stressed the importance of maintaining uninterrupted essential services through effective inter-departmental coordination. Taking note of concerns regarding ration dumping in certain areas, he asked the concerned department to address the issue and ensure adequate availability of essential commodities.

Calling for a proactive approach towards budget formulation, the Chief Minister directed departments to initiate consultations with the Finance and Planning Departments well in advance for preparation of the next financial year’s Budget.

He observed that early identification of priorities and preparation of realistic proposals would provide adequate time for proper consideration and help avoid last-minute inclusion of commitments that may be difficult to implement.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to ensure comfortable working and living arrangements for employees who have shifted to Jammu in connection with the Darbar Move.

He directed the administration to address shortcomings relating to accommodation, office facilities and other essential requirements to ensure smooth and efficient functioning of the Secretariat.

Calling upon Ministers and officers to work in close coordination, the Chief Minister stressed the need for a focused approach towards effective implementation of developmental commitments and public welfare initiatives.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the chambers of the newly inducted Ministers and inspected various rooms, sections and offices of the Civil Secretariat. He interacted with staff and officials and took stock of the facilities and arrangements put in place following the reopening of the Civil Secretariat after the Darbar Move.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and other senior officers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, all Ministers, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Acting Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments of several departments and other top civil and police administration.