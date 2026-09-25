CM Moves Resolution In Assembly For Restoring Full Statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, with a pointed reference to the contentious 2000 autonomy resolution. Moving the resolution, CM Omar Abdullah reminded the Centre of its earlier assurances that statehood would be restored after delimitation and elections, and said the third step was now pending. The resolution, listed for consideration, states that in addition to the resolutions passed by the Assembly on June 26, 2000 and November 6, 2024, the House "calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir" and resolves that it be forwarded to the Centre.

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