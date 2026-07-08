CM meets travel, tourism, business stakeholders; assures support

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 7: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met delegations representing the travel, tourism and business sectors here at the Civil Secretariat and held detailed discussions on issues concerning tourism promotion, business facilitation and the overall growth of the economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation comprising representatives of leading travel and tourism associations, including Irshad Ahmad (TAAI), Zahoor Qari, President SKÅL International Kashmir; Burhan Misgar, Chairman Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), and Waseem Goosani, President TASK, called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various matters relating to the travel and tourism sector.

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The delegation highlighted issues concerning the tourism industry, measures to further strengthen tourist inflow, ease of travel, and initiatives required to sustain the momentum of tourism in J&K. They also shared suggestions aimed at improving visitor experience and enhancing Jammu and Kashmir’s position as a preferred tourist destination.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and reiterated his government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the tourism sector, recognising it as one of the key drivers of economic growth and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured the representatives that the concerns raised by them would be examined sympathetically and addressed in a time-bound manner in coordination with the concerned departments.

Later, Tariq Ghani, secretary general, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed a range of issues pertaining to business, trade and tourism.