CM meets several individuals, deputations at Raabita

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several individuals and deputations at Raabita and discussed issues related to sustainable mountain development, tourism promotion and sports.

A delegation from the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), comprising its President Dr. Ramesh Negi, LEAD Strategist Dr. Rajan Kumar Kotru and Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, called on the Chief Minister and discussed strategies for promoting sustainable mountain development in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Amitash Ojha, Associate Professor of Cognitive Science at IIT Jammu, also met the Chief Minister and briefed him about a proposed nudge-based initiative for tourism development in Jammu and Kashmir. The initiative seeks to leverage behavioural insights to encourage sustainable tourism practices, enhance visitor experience and support local tourism stakeholders.

The Chief Minister also met J&K fencer Vishal Thapar, who has been selected to represent India at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026.