CM meets public representatives, industry leaders at Raabita

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met public representatives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders at Raabita here, holding discussions on a range of issues concerning public welfare, economic growth, entrepreneurship, trade and skill development.

Former MLA Dr. Chaman Lal Bhagat called on the Chief Minister and discussed key issues pertaining to his area.

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Founder and CEO of YourStory and The Bharat Project, Shradha Sharma, met the Chief Minister to deliberate on Jammu and Kashmir’s startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem, innovation-driven initiatives and the Government’s efforts to promote inclusive economic growth.

President, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Arun Gupta, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed issues concerning trade, commerce and industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Managing Director and CEO, Infinitech Services and Solutions, Saiyed Owais Ahmad, met the Chief Minister and discussed proposals for implementing industry-led skill development and higher education initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir through partnerships with leading global technology companies.

The Chief Minister assured the visiting public representatives and industry leaders that the Government remains committed to fostering inclusive development, strengthening entrepreneurship and industry, promoting trade and commerce, and expanding employment and skill development opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through collaborative partnerships.