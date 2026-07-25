CM meets public representatives, delegations at Raabita

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met public representatives and various delegations at Raabita here and heard a range of issues concerning development, public welfare and matters of public importance.

MLA Budgam, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, called on the Chief Minister and discussed issues pertaining to his constituency.

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MLAs Vijay Kumar (Hiranagar) and Rajeev Kumar (Bishnah) also met the Chief Minister and apprised him of various developmental issues and public welfare concerns relating to their constituencies.

Former MLA Inderwal, Qazi Jalal-u-Din, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed issues of public importance concerning his area.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Mohammad Mobin, met the Chief Minister and discussed matters pertaining to the university.

Senior journalist Abdal Mehjoor, along with several other individuals, also called on the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals and assured them that their genuine concerns would be examined and addressed in a time-bound manner.