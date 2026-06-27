CM meets N N Vohra, Bihar Assembly Speaker, HP Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, N N Vohra here.

The meeting was marked by a warm and engaging interaction, during which the two exchanged views on a range of issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir. The discussions drew upon Vohra's vast administrative experience and his deep understanding of the region's governance, development and public affairs.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister appreciated Vohra's invaluable insights and perspectives on matters of public importance, while the two also reflected on various issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir's progress and future priorities.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister held separate meetings with distinguished visitors from Bihar and Himachal Pradesh at his residence, discussing issues of mutual interest and avenues for greater inter-governmental cooperation.

Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Dr. Prem Kumar, called on the Chief Minister. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of strengthening inter-governmental cooperation, democratic institutions and the exchange of legislative best practices. The Chief Minister welcomed the Speaker to Jammu and Kashmir and wished him a pleasant stay.

Later, Himachal Pradesh Minister for School Education, Rohit Thakur, called on the Chief Minister. He was accompanied by State Project Director Rajesh Sharma; Director, School Education, Himachal Pradesh, Ashish Kumar Kohli; Additional Secretary School Education (HP), Anil Chauhan and faculty members associated with Samagra Shiksha, Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting featured a constructive exchange of views on key initiatives in the education sector, with discussions focusing on strengthening school education, promoting innovation in teaching and learning, enhancing institutional collaboration and facilitating the sharing of best practices between the two Himalayan regions.

Chief Minister underscored the importance of quality education as the cornerstone of sustainable development and highlighted the value of inter-governmental collaboration in improving learning outcomes. He expressed confidence that such engagements would further deepen cooperation between Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in the field of education and contribute to the adoption of innovative and effective educational practices.

Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo, Members of Legislative Assembly Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed and Mushtaq Guroo and other officials were also present during the occasion.