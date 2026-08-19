CM meets MLAs to discuss developmental issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat here and discussed key developmental matters and public welfare issues concerning their respective constituencies.

MLA Baramulla Javid Baigh, MLA Rajpora Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir, MLA Poonch-Haveli Ajaz Ahmad Jan and MLA Bandipora Nizamuddin Bhat met the Chief Minister and apprised him of various issues and developmental priorities of their respective constituencies.

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The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the visiting legislators and assured them that all genuine issues raised by them concerning their constituencies would be addressed on priority, in accordance with the applicable rules and available resources.