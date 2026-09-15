CM meets Legislators, other deputations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met a number of legislators, delegations and individuals at the Civil Secretariat here and discussed issues of public importance.

The Chief Minister met MLA Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone along with a delegation. The delegation raised various developmental issues and public welfare concerns pertaining to the constituency.

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MLA Khansahib Saif-ud-Din Bhat also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of several constituency-specific issues.

The Chief Minister also met Director, ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH), Srinagar, M.K. Verma, and Deputy Director, National Horticulture Board, Ashok Kumar. The delegation discussed various matters concerning the functioning and development of the Centre with the Chief Minister.