CM meets legislators, delegations at Raabita

* Com Secy Info briefs on IFFJK

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several public representatives, delegations and individuals at Raabita here and discussed various issues pertaining to different areas and sectors.

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Member of Legislative Assembly from Inderwal, Pyare Lal Sharma, and MLA from Akhnoor, Mohan Lal, called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various developmental issues concerning their respective constituencies. The Chief Minister took note of the issues raised and assured due consideration.

The Chief Minister also met Commissioner Secretary, Information, R. Alice Vaz, who apprised him of the progress made towards organising the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held in September.

A delegation of HDFC Life, comprising MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar, Executive Director Vineet Arora and Chief Banca Assurance Officer Lavneesh Gupta, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed measures to expand HDFC Life's operations across Jammu and Kashmir.