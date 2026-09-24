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Home / Kashmir news / CM meets IUST VC, KCCI delegation at Raabita

CM meets IUST VC, KCCI delegation at Raabita

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, and a deputation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at Raabita here....

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Daily Excelsior
05:21 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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CM Omar Abdullah interacting with KCCI delegation at Raabita on Wednesday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, and a deputation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at Raabita here.

During his meeting with Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, the Chief Minister discussed matters relating to higher education and academic development in Jammu and Kashmir. The interaction reflected the Government's continued engagement with academic institutions to strengthen educational initiatives and promote excellence in higher education.

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The Chief Minister also met KCCI delegation led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga and discussed matters concerning trade, business and the economic growth of the region.

The meetings provided an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening collaboration with academic and business stakeholders and advancing initiatives of wider public and economic significance.

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