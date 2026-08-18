CM meets delegations, individuals to discuss public, other issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several delegations and individuals at Raabita here and discussed a range of issues concerning public welfare, tourism, sports, labour, trade and industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister met MLA Beerwah Dr Shafi Ahmad Wani, who apprised him of various matters concerning his constituency. A delegation from the constituency, also accompanied the Legislator during the meeting.

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The Chief Minister also met emerging professional MMA fighter from Pulwama, Owais Yaqoob, and congratulated him on his achievements in the field of mixed martial arts. He felicitated Yaqoob with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh in recognition of his impressive performances on the international stage. Yaqoob recently secured a first-round TKO victory over Bulgaria's Delian Georgiev.

A delegation of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), led by its Secretary General Sajad Ahmad Kralyari, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed various issues concerning the tourism sector.

The Chief Minister further met a delegation of the Kashmir Labour Union's Federation, led by its President Mohammad Ashraf Ganai. The delegation apprised him of its concerns and suggestions regarding the Draft Code on Social Security (Jammu and Kashmir) Rules, 2026.

Senior Vice President of the Bari Brahmana Industrial Association, Tarun Singla, also called on the Chief Minister and discussed various issues related to trade and industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani were also present.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegations and individuals and assured them that their genuine concerns would be examined and addressed on priority.