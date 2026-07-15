CM meets delegations, assures examination of issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several public delegations at the Civil Secretariat here and gave a patient hearing to their issues and demands, assuring them that all genuine concerns would be examined for appropriate action.

A delegation led by President Bat Manufacturers Association Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, called on the Chief Minister and sought Government support for the cricket bat manufacturing industry in Kashmir.

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The delegation highlighted various issues concerning the sector and requested measures for its promotion and sustained growth.

Another delegation headed by President Srinagar International Airport Taxi Stand Drivers Union, Riyaz Thakur, apprised the Chief Minister of the concerns of taxi operators at Srinagar International Airport.

Later, a delegation led by Hot Mix Plant Owners Association, Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Khan, met the Chief Minister and discussed the challenges being faced by the association.

Another delegation of Industrial Estate Pampore also called on the Chief Minister and appraised him of the issues concerning the industrial estate.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them that their genuine grievances and demands would be examined sympathetically in consultation with the concerned departments for appropriate resolution.

A delegation of ICICI Bank called on the Chief Minister today and discussed ways to strengthen Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and expand financial inclusion across Jammu and Kashmir.