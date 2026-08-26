CM lays foundation stone for Fruit & Vegetable Mandi in Tangmarg

Excelsior Correspondent

TANGMARG, Aug 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today laid the foundation stone of a modern Fruit & Vegetable Mandi at Wussan Bangil, Karhama, Tangmarg, marking the beginning of a long-pending demand of the area and a significant step towards strengthening the horticulture marketing infrastructure in the Tangmarg-Gulmarg belt.

The proposed mandi will be developed on 50 kanals of land, with direct access to the Tangmarg-Gulmarg Road. Envisaged as a modern and organised marketing facility, the mandi will cater to the major horticulture belt of Tangmarg and adjoining areas and is expected to benefit around nine lakh people across 19 blocks in Baramulla and Budgam districts.

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The facility will provide growers with an organised platform for the handling, grading, sorting, packaging and marketing of fruit and vegetable produce, besides strengthening market linkages and logistics in the region. It is expected to bring buyers closer to producers, improve price realisation for farmers and reduce post-harvest losses through better handling, storage and supply-chain facilities.

Addressing a large public gathering after laying the foundation stone, the Chief Minister said the project represented the fulfilment of a major and long-standing demand of the people of the area and underlined the need to look beyond tourism while assessing the economic potential of Kashmir.

He said the modern infrastructure would also help ensure better quality of produce and facilitate its access to wider markets. The project, he added, would create a new source of income for the area and give a major boost to the rural economy.

Emphasising that the success of the mandi would also depend on connectivity, Omar Abdullah directed that the road leading to the facility be improved and widened.

The Chief Minister said the Government had initiated development works across sectors in the constituency, including drinking water, healthcare, education, roads and horticulture infrastructure. He said the focus was on taking development works to the ground and addressing the demands of people through concrete projects.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Mini Secretariat at Tangmarg, whose work had been initiated during his earlier Government but could not be completed, would be completed and handed over to the people during the current year.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Kisan Mela showcasing key government initiatives and innovations in agriculture and horticulture.

Minister for Agriculture Javid Ahmed Dar and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements and initiatives undertaken by the Government in agriculture and allied sectors.

MLA Gulmarg-Tangmarg Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah said that since assuming office, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had left no stone unturned in accelerating development across Jammu and Kashmir, with particular focus on the Gulmarg-Tangmarg constituency. He said the pace of development under the present Government was evident on the ground and alleged that the opposition was unable to accept the reality of ongoing development process.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, MLA Beerwah Dr Shafi Ahmed Wani, MLA Baramulla Javed Hassan Beigh, MLA Pattan Javed Reyaz Bedar, MLA Uri Dr Sajjad Shafi and MLA Kreeri-Wagoora Irfan Hafiz Lone were present on the occasion.