CM lays foundation for several development works at Kashmir Govt Polytechnic

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today laid the foundation stone for developmental works at Kashmir Government Polytechnic, Srinagar, and e-inaugurated infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 4.20 crore across Government Polytechnics in Kishtwar, Ramban, Kulgam and Kupwara.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister called for greater focus on skill development and vocational education, stressing that preparing youth for the future job market must go hand in hand with formal education.

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"We cannot give Government jobs to everyone. If we have to prepare our children for the future, we have to give them the skills to compete in the job market, whether in Jammu and Kashmir, elsewhere in the country or abroad," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that skill development programmes must be aligned with emerging market requirements and the employment opportunities being created in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing, construction, healthcare and technology. The Chief Minister called for regular review of courses and training programmes in ITIs and polytechnics so that outdated skills and equipment are replaced with training relevant to contemporary industry requirements.

He said the level of attention given to universities should also be extended to the skill-development network of ITIs and polytechnics, including improvement of infrastructure, training quality and modern equipment.

Highlighting the employment potential emerging from major projects in J&K, he said the skill-development ecosystem must be designed around the requirements of upcoming investments and industries.

The Chief Minister also said the government would work to strengthen the network of skill-development institutions over the next three years and improve their infrastructure and quality.

He further stressed the need to ensure greater employment opportunities for local youth in industries and projects coming to J&K, saying companies should be encouraged to employ trained local youth before looking outside the region for skilled manpower.

The Chief Minister said J&K's objective should not be merely to send labour outside but to prepare skilled professionals capable of securing better-paying employment and competing in international markets.

He also felicitated students who secured overseas placements, underscoring the Government's commitment to strengthening technical education and creating meaningful employment opportunities for J&K's youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed, MLA Karnah Javed Ahmed Mirchal, Secretary Skill Development Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Director Skill Development Department Dr Owais Ahmed, Principal Kashmir Government Polytechnic Srinagar Shafqat Ara, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.