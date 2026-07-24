CM interacts with investors, venture capitalists

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah today interacted with investors, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists from across the country at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), here, reiterating the Government's commitment to fostering a vibrant innovation-driven ecosystem and positioning Jammu and Kashmir as one of the country's most promising investment destinations.

The interaction was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on the sidelines of two days ASCEND J&K-Start-up Ecosystem Summit.

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Interacting with the investors and venture capitalists, the Chief Minister described Jammu and Kashmir as a land of opportunities endowed with immense natural, human and entrepreneurial potential. "Future growth of Jammu and Kashmir lies in encouraging innovation, nurturing local talent and creating an enabling environment where start-ups and businesses can thrive", he said.

The Chief Minister underlined that the Government is committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem backed by transparent governance, improved infrastructure, policy support and ease of doing business. "Sustained investments in innovation and entrepreneurship will not only accelerate economic growth but also generate meaningful employment opportunities for the youth", he said.

Calling for greater support to Jammu and Kashmir-based start-ups, the Chief Minister urged investors, venture capitalists and industry leaders to partner with local entrepreneurs and help transform their innovative ideas into successful enterprises. "Youth of Jammu and Kashmir possess exceptional talent, creativity and determination, with the right mentorship, financial support and market access, they can build globally competitive ventures", he observed.

The Chief Minister highlighted that start-ups are emerging as key drivers of economic transformation and innovation, adding that the government is making sustained efforts to strengthen the start-up ecosystem through institutional support, incubation facilities, skill development initiatives and improved access to finance.

Omar Abdullah encouraged investors to explore these sectors and become partners in the J&K's journey towards inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The Chief Minister assured the participants that the Government would continue to engage with entrepreneurs and investors, address their concerns through regular dialogue and further strengthen policy interventions to promote innovation-led development.

He reiterated that empowering local entrepreneurs and creating opportunities for young innovators remains one of the government's key priorities. "With collaborative efforts between the government, industry and investors, Jammu and Kashmir would emerge as a leading destination for entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable investment", he said.

Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Director JKEDI, Mohammad Younis Malik; other senior officers of Industries and Commerce department, investors and Start-up founders from across the country were present during the interaction.