CM inaugurates Rotary Satellite Club-Kashmir Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the Rotary Satellite Club-Kashmir Valley, marking the beginning of a new Rotary presence dedicated to community service and social development in the Valley.

The Rotary International District 3141, which covers Mumbai and has over 100 member clubs, has extended its activities to Jammu & Kashmir through the Rotary Club of Dahanu by sponsoring the founding of the new Rotary Satellite Club-Kashmir Valley.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed the establishment of the new Rotary platform and appreciated the initiative of Rotary International District 3141 and the Rotary Club of Dahanu in extending their community-service activities to the Valley.

The Chief Minister highlighted Rotary's long-standing contribution in areas including healthcare, education, sanitation, environmental protection and community development.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting Kashmiri artisans and preserving the region's traditional handicrafts through skill development, innovation, better market access and livelihood opportunities.

He said Rotary could also contribute to the tourism and hospitality sectors through professional training, youth engagement and initiatives promoting responsible tourism.

The Chief Minister encouraged the newly installed Board to identify local needs, engage with communities and develop sustainable projects in coordination with relevant government departments and institutions.

Referring to Rotary International's theme, "Create Lasting Impact", he said sustained, community-oriented service has an important role in creating long-term social benefits.

The Chief Minister also congratulated individuals recognised for their contributions to tourism, art, hospitality and public service in Jammu & Kashmir and extended his best wishes to the Rotary Satellite Club-Kashmir Valley for its future development and continued contribution to the welfare of the people of the Valley.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLAs Tanvir Sadiq and Salman Ali Sagar, District Governor Rotary Club of Dahanu Rtn. Rajan Dua, District Governor Rotary District 3070 Rtn. Anil Singhal, Regal President Rtn. Tanveer Shah and Director Mushtaq Group of Hotels Dr Mushtaq Chaya were present on the occasion.

The programme also included the installation of the Regal Board of Directors and a secretarial.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also presented awards in recognition of service to society.