CM inaugurates renovated J&K House at Amritsar

Excelsior Correspondent

AMRITSAR (PUNJAB), Sept 17: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the renovated Jammu & Kashmir House at Amritsar, Punjab.

The heritage property, located at 2-Court Road, Amritsar has been comprehensively upgraded with modern amenities to provide affordable and comfortable accommodation to residents of Jammu and Kashmir visiting Amritsar, particularly patients and their attendants travelling to the city for medical treatment.

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The renovation and upgradation works commenced in October 2025 and were completed at an approximate cost of Rs 2.30 crore. The works covered civil and electrical works, interiors, guest amenities, external development and allied infrastructure.

The upgraded facility comprises four guest rooms with attached dressing areas and washrooms, besides a common sitting lounge, dining area and kitchen.

Located close to major hospitals and other key destinations in the city, the J&K House will serve as an important support facility for patients and their attendants, besides benefiting students, pilgrims and other visitors from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister inspected the upgraded facilities and directed the concerned officers to maintain high standards of hospitality, cleanliness and upkeep for guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the facility would help ease the difficulties faced by patients and their families travelling outside Jammu and Kashmir for treatment, while also providing a convenient and affordable place to stay for other visitors from J&K.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the departments and officers involved in the renovation and upgradation of the property and stressed the importance of maintaining the facility to high standards.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Resident Commissioner J&K Ramesh Kumar, Secretary Hospitality & Protocol Avny Lavasa, Additional Resident Commissioner Anil Sharma and senior officers of Government of J&K and Government of Punjab.