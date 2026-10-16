CM inaugurates projects, lays foundation stones worth Rs 58.26 crore in Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Oct 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reviewed the overall development scenario in Ganderbal district, inaugurated five completed development projects worth Rs 16.72 crore and laid foundation stones for two new projects worth Rs 41.54 crore, taking the total value of the projects to Rs 58.26 crore.

The projects include improved road connectivity, a new school building, a bridge over the River Jhelum and a multi-purpose auction platform at the Fruit and Vegetable Mandi, Zazuna, aimed at strengthening public infrastructure and supporting the district's horticulture economy.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a bridge over the River Jhelum at Guzhama Shilwat at a cost of Rs 39 crore. The bridge is expected to improve connectivity for local residents. He also laid the foundation stone for a multi-purpose auction platform at the Fruit and Vegetable Mandi, Zazna, at a cost of Rs 2.54 crore to strengthen trading facilities for fruit and vegetable growers.

The Chief Minister inaugurated five completed projects, including roads connecting Tehsil Bagh with Lar Bypass and Yanihama with Dangerpora; the road from Dar Mohalla Wattalbagh to Dangerpora and allied links; the double-storey building at High School Gogjigund; the widened and upgraded road from Fatehpora Dak Bangloo to Gadoora Bridge; and the Pati Waskura to Kharbagh Bund road along the River Jhelum. These works, completed at a combined cost of Rs 16.72 crore, are expected to improve local connectivity and educational infrastructure.

During the tour, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Ring Road project and was briefed by engineers at Dr Farooq Abdullah Environmental Park, Manigam, on the ongoing construction and upgradation of the Pandaach-Manigam section.

The 12.115-kilometre highway project, being executed by the National Highways Authority of India at a cost of Rs 290.51 crore, involves upgrading the existing two-lane road to a four-lane dual carriageway. The project includes bridges, a flyover, culverts and service and slip roads, and is scheduled for completion by May 2028.

The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing works on the Sindh River Front and the Municipal Town Hall in Ganderbal. The first phase of the Sindh River Front project, being developed at an approved cost of Rs 4.83 crore, includes a protection wall, landscaping, a paved walkway, a viewpoint, a patio café and ornamental lighting.

Reviewing the Town Hall upgrade and extension project, approved at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officers to expedite the works and ensure their early completion so that the facilities could be made available to the public at the earliest.

During his visit to the Fruit and Vegetable Mandi at Zazuna, the Chief Minister assessed arrangements and activities during the ongoing harvest season and interacted with farmers and progressive growers. The growers apprised him of issues affecting their work and the horticulture sector. Omar Abdullah assured them that their genuine demands would be taken up for appropriate resolution.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javid Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shreya Singhal, along with senior officers, heads of departments, engineers and other concerned officials, accompanied the Chief Minister during the tour.