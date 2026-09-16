CM inaugurates IEI guest house

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the guest house of The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), 'IEI GHAR', at Church Lane, Sonwar, here on the occasion of the 59th Engineers' Day.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Faz Lul Haseeb, Chairman, IEI J&K State Centre, Er. Ferdous Ahad Bhat, Honorary Secretary, IEI J&K State Centre, Irfan Ahmad Reshi, members of the Executive Committee of IEI J&K State Centre and senior engineers were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister cut the ceremonial ribbon to formally inaugurate the facility and also took a tour of the guest house.

Appreciating the facility, the Chief Minister said that 'IEI GHAR' would provide a useful facility for members of the engineering community visiting Jammu and Kashmir from outside the region.

He said the initiative would further facilitate professional interaction and engagement among engineers visiting Jammu and Kashmir.